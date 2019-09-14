Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,947,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 9,883,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,190,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,208. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

