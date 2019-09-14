Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Motco increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $58.86. 3,494,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,556. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

