Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $165.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $159.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $619.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.90 million to $623.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $735.82 million, with estimates ranging from $705.70 million to $759.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

MPWR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $161.55. 174,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.54. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $101.99 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $350,130.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 398,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,258,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $156,423.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,366.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,454 shares of company stock valued at $29,967,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

