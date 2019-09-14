Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 605,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,226. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 895,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,142 shares of company stock valued at $80,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 102,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 561.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.