MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $50.48.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

