MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Target by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,856 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,362,000 after purchasing an additional 719,655 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Target by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 663,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 502,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cowen set a $120.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

