MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 51.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,747 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 144.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 214.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of SDOG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,579. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03.

