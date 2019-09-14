Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,087,000 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 1,619,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. 38,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. TheStreet downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.
Featured Story: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.