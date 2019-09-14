Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,087,000 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 1,619,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. 38,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. TheStreet downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

