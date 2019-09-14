Mirai (MRI) Trading Down 53.3% Over Last Week

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a total market cap of $2,876.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00620028 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018915 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000815 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

