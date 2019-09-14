Miles Capital Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 378.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 283.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

