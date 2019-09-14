Miles Capital Inc. Sells 753 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Miles Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. 185,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

