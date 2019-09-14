Miles Capital Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Miles Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,633,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 23.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,356,000 after buying an additional 1,662,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,619,000 after buying an additional 244,544 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,871,000 after buying an additional 133,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,166,000 after buying an additional 118,863 shares during the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 140,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

