Miles Capital Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,272,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,764,000 after buying an additional 3,971,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,250,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after buying an additional 3,802,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,705,000 after buying an additional 2,613,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after buying an additional 2,584,000 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,610. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 179.91, a current ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.41.

In other VICI Properties news, insider John W. R. Payne bought 10,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

