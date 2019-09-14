Miles Capital Inc. Grows Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 7.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 88,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on NMI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,067,881.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,804.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Ozanne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,784. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 25,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,562. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.