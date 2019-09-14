Miles Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Miles Capital Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after buying an additional 275,854 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,165,000 after buying an additional 272,685 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,002,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,649,000 after buying an additional 384,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,049,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,811,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,707,000 after buying an additional 223,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 936,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,794. The company has a market capitalization of $373.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

