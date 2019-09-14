Miles Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,218,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,867,000 after acquiring an additional 198,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,605,000 after purchasing an additional 934,679 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,724,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,094,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,317,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley set a $74.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.99. 36,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

