Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,736,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $634,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,820,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,346,984. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,039.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,212,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

