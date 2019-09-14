Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,360 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.32. 16,554,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,956,926. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.64. The company has a market cap of $1,039.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

