Michael A. Werdann Sells 1,489 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $51,966.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,090.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NetGear stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 339,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,987. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. NetGear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. NetGear’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NetGear in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on NetGear in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

