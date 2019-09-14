MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut MGP Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 107,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,321. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $941.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Augustus C. Griffin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $119,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,582.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

