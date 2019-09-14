Metlife (NYSE:MET) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.61.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 7,030,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Metlife has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Metlife’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 104,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.