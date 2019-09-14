Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMTB. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mercantil Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Mercantil Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantil Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Mercantil Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.90 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mercantil Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.98.

AMTB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 120,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $47.79.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 13.91%. Analysts expect that Mercantil Bank will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

