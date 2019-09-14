Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMTB. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mercantil Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Mercantil Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantil Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Mercantil Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.90 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mercantil Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.98.
AMTB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 120,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $47.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mercantil Bank
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
