Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 991 Shares of FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.66% of FSB Bancorp worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FSB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

FSBC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. FSB Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

