Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 67,709 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,709 shares during the period. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida comprises 1.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 59,725.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

SBCF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 11,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $31.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

