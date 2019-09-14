Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Position in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. First Bancshares comprises about 2.6% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 3.16% of First Bancshares worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.90. 1,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,950. First Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.35.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.