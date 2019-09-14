Megacoin Market Capitalization Tops $221,947.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 165.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 400.9% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $221,947.00 and $211.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00683432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018157 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,234,187 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.