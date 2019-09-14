Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Medifast worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 1,170.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.05. 529,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,836. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $253.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medifast in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.