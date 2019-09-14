Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 77,392 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,392 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,012.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,494,785.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,997,035.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $290,007.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,266 shares of company stock worth $3,611,071. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.37. 52,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,424. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

