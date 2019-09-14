Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after purchasing an additional 355,369 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 188,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 133.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 39,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. 904,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $500,140.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

