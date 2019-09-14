Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to post $5.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. Mcdonald’s posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year sales of $21.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $22.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,790,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.11. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 168.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

