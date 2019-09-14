MBIA’s (MBI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $14.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

“We believe this removes one of the largest outstanding unknown outcomes related to National’s exposure to Puerto Rico by entering into an agreement to settle the largest remaining exposure that accounted for 40.6% of remaining principal and interest exposure related to unsettled exposures at 2Q19.”,” BTIG Research’s analyst wrote.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE MBI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,049. The stock has a market cap of $839.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. MBIA has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $11.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $271,858.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MBIA by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.