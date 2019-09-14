Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.92.

Mattel stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 3,197,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,554. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mattel has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Mattel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,773,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,377,000 after buying an additional 932,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after buying an additional 9,786,835 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,340,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,376,000 after buying an additional 9,962,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after buying an additional 1,421,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,087,000.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

