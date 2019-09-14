Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Matrix Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,866. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $517.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Matrix Service had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $398.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $209,199.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Matrix Service by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 575,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 81,004 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Matrix Service by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matrix Service by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

