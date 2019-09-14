MARK.SPACE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,699.00 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Liquid and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MARK.SPACE has a market cap of $2.07 million and $19,699.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018474 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MRK uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,976,757 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace . The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, BTC-Alpha, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

