Mark Grace Sells 4,434 Shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Stock

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$34,585.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,976.

Shares of ABT traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.94. 70,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.41. The stock has a market cap of $330.07 million and a P/E ratio of 44.11. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of C$7.18 and a 1-year high of C$9.28.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

