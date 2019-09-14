Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Cut by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. 6,780,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

