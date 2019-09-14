Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,470,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 5,850,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,239,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 47.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,541,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 79.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,779,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,544 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,778,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 217.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,099,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,789. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

