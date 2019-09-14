Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) vs. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (NASDAQ:AACAY) Critical Comparison

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magal Security Systems and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magal Security Systems $92.60 million 1.02 $2.95 million N/A N/A AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR $2.62 billion 2.40 $573.56 million $0.45 11.47

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Magal Security Systems.

Dividends

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Magal Security Systems does not pay a dividend. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magal Security Systems and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Magal Security Systems and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magal Security Systems 0.66% 0.72% 0.50% AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR 17.95% 24.56% 15.34%

Summary

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR beats Magal Security Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks, as well as turnkey solutions. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a platform that runs on a rail along the perimeter of protected sites; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and other security threats. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. It researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories and components; and offers electroplating services. Its products include miniature speaker modules, receivers, and speakers; optics, RF antennas traditional microphones, and headsets; and LDS antenna. The company's products are used in smartphones. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

