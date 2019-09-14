Lunyr (LUN) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $75,054.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00009484 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BigONE, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.01136133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Upbit, Liqui, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.