Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.78.

Shares of LL stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 7,420,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $344.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at $822,017.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Reeves bought 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $123,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 9.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

