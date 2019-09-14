Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,032 shares of company stock valued at $80,229,658. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.64.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.71. 41,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.73 and a 200 day moving average of $173.28. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $204.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.