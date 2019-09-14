Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Up 9.5% in August

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LORL. BidaskClub upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

LORL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. 46,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,815. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $48.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

