Lodge Hill Capital LLC Invests $7.50 Million in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000. Compass Minerals International makes up 1.8% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. 305,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

