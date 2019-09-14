Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 66.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 66 ($0.86).

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLOY. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Davy Research raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05). Also, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE acquired 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 853,217 shares of company stock worth $46,718,717.

LON LLOY traded up GBX 2.69 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 54.63 ($0.71). 235,866,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

