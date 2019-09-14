LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0104 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $1,279.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00203367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.01155576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039420 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002381 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088114 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,011,343,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,216,791 tokens. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps' official Twitter account is

LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

