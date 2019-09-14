Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) Insider Michael Carapiet Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) insider Michael Carapiet acquired 100,000 shares of Link Administration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.60 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of A$560,000.00 ($397,163.12).

ASX:LNK traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$5.63 ($3.99). 2,870,659 shares of the company traded hands. Link Administration Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of A$4.50 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of A$8.00 ($5.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$4.98.

Link Administration Company Profile

Link Administration Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled administration solutions to companies, large asset owners, and trustees in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services.

