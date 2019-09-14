Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00022397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $6.63 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

