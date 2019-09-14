Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PureCircle (LON:PURE)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureCircle (LON:PURE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of PureCircle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of PURE stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $459.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.97. PureCircle has a 12-month low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 388 ($5.07). The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09.

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

