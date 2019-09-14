Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 137,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 278,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,941. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

