Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.81

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 17646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.41%.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,333 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

